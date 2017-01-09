Drug Lawyer in Glenolden PA: Choose a Top-notch Attorney

If you've been accused of a charge involving any illegal or controlled substance, it's important to hire a knowledgeable and dedicated drug lawyer in Glenolden PA right away. While every offense is significant, most charges may be reduced or dismissed when a skilled legal representative takes the lead on the case and begins work quickly. Since 2005, Benari Law has been doing just this; fighting aggressively for our clients and providing favorable resolutions. Our solutions-focused methodology puts the power in your hands to achieve the goals that matter most to you, so you can rebuild your life and move on fast.





We Accept All Types of Illegal Drug Charge Cases

No two cases are ever identical, but we have an excellent track record across all types of illegal drug and controlled substance cases. This enables us to provide knowledgeable and comprehensive representation regardless of the charge or when multiple charges are pressed during the same event. We regularly manage cases involving:

Paraphernalia

Possession

Manufacturing/ Cultivation

Trafficking

Dealing/ Selling/ Distribution

RICO





We Aggressively Manage Cases Involving All Substances

The potential penalties for any drug crime will vary based on the substance, amount involved, the individual's history, and other aspects of the case, but many charges still come with mandatory minimum sentences and hefty fines. Our wide breadth of expertise includes successful outcomes in cases involving:

Marijuana

PCP

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Ecstasy

Heroin

Prescription Drugs





We Offer Custom and Aggressive Defense Strategies

A great deal is on the line when you're dealing with substance charges, but you can rest assured that your drug lawyer in Glenolden PA from Benari Law Group will investigate and listen closely to you to comprehend the facets of your case. This focus on detail enables us to highlight any mistakes law enforcement may have made, demonstrate your value to society or ability to be rehabilitated, and any number of other things that would be valuable in court. However, we also recognize that trial is not always necessary and you may receive the best possible outcome with pre-trial negotiations. In these situations, many of our clients are able to resume their normal lives with little or no time behind bars, so they can put the experience behind them and move on fast.





Retain a Skilled Drug Lawyer in Glenolden PA

It's important to understand what a difficult time this is when facing drug charges. The goal should be to provide information about the charges, all of the possible strategies that can be used, and what the potential outcome of each one is. This enables making an educated decision on what's best for the future.

