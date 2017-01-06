Rosemont College PA Criminal Defense Lawyer: Only the Best Attorneys get the Best Results

If you have been charged with a crime, you need to know two things. First, every offense is serious. Second, any charge could be fought successfully with the help of a skilled Rosemont College PA criminal defense lawyer. Even though it seems impossible, if you're caught on video, and even if you confessed, we can still make a significant difference in your case and we've proved it a thousand times over. That is what our firm has been doing since we started back in 2001. For over 15 years our group has fought thousands of cases through the courts for the benefit of our clients. We will fight aggressively for you, no matter what you have been charged with.





We Handle All Types of Criminal Defense Cases

Our Rosemont College PA criminal defense lawyer group has seasoned lawyers with a broad range of expertise. This is a vital difference, as lots of people accused of crimes don't leave with a single charge. Law enforcement and prosecutors are known for using a litany of charges, with the hopes that some or all of them will stick or that a judge will apply a much heavier sentence because so many charges are being pressed. Because we routinely manage a variety of case types, we remain knowledgeable about which strategies are most effective and keep our skills sharp, regardless of what type of representation is needed.

Our Method Provides Top-notch Results

There is a lot that separates your average criminal defense attorneys from the type of aggressive representation clients receive from our firm.

Custom Defense: What separates a capable lawyer from one that will actually win your case? Attention to detail. Too many lawyers glaze over the nuances of your case and end up overlooking a subtlety that could ultimately win your freedom. Our attorneys give every case we tackle their undivided attention to give you the strongest representation possible.

Straight Talk: It is essential that you stay abreast with what is going on with your case regardless of how simple or complex it may be. We understand that it is very difficult to feel that you are in the dark about your own freedom and possible imprisonment. This is why we put forth the extra effort to ensure you know exactly what is happening with your case, what is needed of you, and what you can expect every step of the way.

Excellent Track Record: Your freedom is much too vital to leave in the hands of amateurs. We have a proven record of positive results in even the most serious trials.





Retain an Experienced Rosemont College PA Criminal Defense Lawyer

A conviction can damage many different areas of your life in ways you might not even be able to imagine. From incarceration to loss of rights and difficulties later with housing, jobs, and relationships, a lot is riding on the decisions you make here and now. No matter what charges you're facing, retaining an experienced Rosemont College PA criminal defense lawyer should be your first step. To schedule a free case evaluation and learn about your options, call 610-566-1006 today.

